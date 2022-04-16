Four killed in house fire in north China's Hebei province
A house fire that erupted in a residential house on Saturday in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.
As per the local authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:07 am in Zhengding Town, leaving four people dead, reported Xinhua.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to the provincial fire-and-rescue department. (ANI)
