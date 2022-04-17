Left Menu

UNAMA 'deeply concerned' over civilians casualties in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its deep concern about reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan's airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-04-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 09:55 IST
  Afghanistan

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its deep concern about reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan's airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. "UNAMA is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost & Kunar provinces last night. Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses," UNAMA tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the recent airstrikes. The local officials on Saturday of the Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces, killing five children and a woman.

Officials of the Khost province said that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night, according to Khaama Press. While, the local residents of the province said that the airstrikes were conducted in the Spera district of Khost province, killing 33 members of two families.

Moreover, the local residents of Shaltan district of Kunar province said that five children and a woman were killed in the airstrike conducted by Pakistan. Upon this, Pakistan government nor the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has commented on the bombing but the Pakistani media said that the bombings have targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pashtun Islamist militant groups in those provinces, as per reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

