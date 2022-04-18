Left Menu

PML-N to mull over legal options over delay in oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun consultation with legal experts and mulling over legal options in regards to the delay in the administration of the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz from Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:41 IST

Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan's Punjab Province Chief Minister (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun consultation with legal experts and mulling over legal options in regards to the delay in the administration of the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz from Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema. "Administering oath to chief minister is a constitutional obligation and should be performed," the PML-N leaders were quoted as saying by sources. The sources also said that any step for ensuring the oath to the chief minister would be taken after consultation with legal experts, reported ARY News.

This comes after the announcement by the federal government to remove PTI leader and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his office after refusing to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz. "This power rests with the President. Only he can remove me from the office," Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said while addressing a press conference. The Governor said that the Prime Minister was not authorized to remove him from his office.

"When the prime minister will send the summary to the President and he will denotify, I will remain Governor," he added, as per the news channel. On Saturday, When PTI leader and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the Punjab Assembly hall to preside over the session, he was attacked by government members.

Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

