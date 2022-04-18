Left Menu

Australia's High Commissioner congratulates Lt Gen Manoj Pande on appointment as India's COAS

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Monday congratulated Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on his appointment as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:11 IST
Australia's High Commissioner congratulates Lt Gen Manoj Pande on appointment as India's COAS
Lieutenant General Manoj Pande who is appointed as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Monday congratulated Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on his appointment as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). Taking to Twitter, O'Farrell said Australia looks forward to working closely with Lieutenant General Pande to progress an already strong defence partnership with India.

"Congratulations to Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on his appointment as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff. Australia looks forward to working closely with you to progress our already strong defence partnership and our shared interests in the Indo Pacific," O'Farrell tweeted. The Central Government on Monday appointed Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of the Indian Army and he will take over his new office on May 1.

The 29th Army chief will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28 month-tenure on April 30. "Government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff," the Defence officials told ANI.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. Lieutenant General Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Parakram, the large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to the western border, followed the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In his 39-year military career, Lt General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast. He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022