Left Menu

European Commission President to visit India on April 24-25

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay an official visit to India on April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:19 IST
European Commission President to visit India on April 24-25
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay an official visit to India on April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. The MEA said in a statement that this will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. During her visit, the President of the European Commission will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries. The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25. "India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties," the MEA statement read.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022