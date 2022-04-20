Former PM Imran Khan urges people to attend PTI's protest rally

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has called upon the masses to come to Minar-e-Pakistan to attend the PTI's protest rally on Thursday, April 21, if they wish to see an independent Pakistan. Taking to social media, the ousted Prime Minister recorded a video message before the Minar-e-Pakistan rally saying, "I invite all Pakistanis to join this struggle. On Thursday, I'm going to hold the largest rally in the history of Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan," as reported by Ary News.

He added that Minar-e-Pakistan was the place where the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, and the Muslims of India decided to live in an independent country called Pakistan. He urged the citizens to join their struggle for the real freedom of the country from Minar-e-Pakistan itself. The ex-Prime Minister said that "corrupt slaves are being imposed on us by external conspiracy."

According to Ary News, Imran Khan cited that Pakistan was built in the name of La ilaha illallah, meaning there is no god but Allah, adding the fact that they bow down only before Allah, and no one else. The former Prime Minister insisted that people from all walks of life should attend this meeting. Following the ouster of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, on April 10, through a no-confidence vote, The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) took out protests in several cities of Pakistan chanting slogans in the former Prime Minister's favour. (ANI)

