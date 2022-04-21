Left Menu

Afghanistan: PM orders probe into rising number of beggars on Kabul roads

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund held a cabinet meeting with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office as the number of beggars is rising in Kabul.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:07 IST
Afghanistan: PM orders probe into rising number of beggars on Kabul roads
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund held a meeting with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office as the number of beggars is rising in Kabul. Akhund urged the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and ICRC to investigate the cause of the rising number of beggars in Kabul and find appropriate solutions to address the issue, reported Tolo News.

According to residents in Kabul, there can hardly be seen any roads which are devoid of beggars, reported Tolo News. Breadwinners of a family are struggling to meet a day's end and are forced to resort to begging. "I have seven children. My mother-in-law and father-in-law are living with me. We have no breadwinner and my sister-in-law also lives with us. She is disabled," said Sadia, a 50-year-old woman as reported by Tolo News.

"The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in its 31st session ordered various agencies to address the problem of poverty and unemployment, especially the increase in begging in Kabul. They were asked to present a comprehensive plan and implement it as soon as possible," cited a Taliban spokesperson. The ongoing economic crisis in Kabul has caused abject poverty in the region. As per analysts, the primary reason for the rise in poverty is due to political changes. Moreover, following the Taliban regime in the country, many private businesses have stopped operating as well impacting the country even more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022