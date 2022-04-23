Sri Lanka: CID arrests suspect involved in Rambukkana incident

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a man as the suspect who set fire to the container carrying fuel during the protest in Rambukkana on April 19, local media reported. The CBI arrested a 28-year old man after identifying him on a viral video which was circulated in the media, Daily Mirror reported citing police.

According to the police, they spotted a suspect wearing a green t-shirt crossing the railway tracks and throwing the projectile at the bowser which was parked across the railway track. Police further said that the suspect was walking away from the incident coolly during the Rambukkana protest. The suspect was arrested from Rambukkana and he would be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate court today, reported Daily Mirror.

A protester was killed in Rambukkana after the police opened fire on the protesters who agitated over the scarcity of fuel and also demanded to reduce the new increased fuel price. Moreover, the final rites of the victim who was shot dead are to be held today, reported Daily Mirror.

Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice following unrest in the country with the clash between protesters and police in the city. "Police curfew has been imposed in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice," a Police spokesperson said. This action comes after one person died and 24 people were injured by the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, as reported by Daily Mirror. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

