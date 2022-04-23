Left Menu

Imran Khan accuses Nawaz Sharif of hatching conspiracy to dislodge his govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge his government through a no-confidence vote.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:53 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge his government through a no-confidence vote. In his maiden press conference after being ousted as Prime Minister today, Imran Khan said: "Supreme Court should hold an open hearing on threat letter... we will not accept any in-camera hearing."

The PTI chief also claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari colluded with "foreign conspirators" to remove him from power. "No prime minister would be able to hold out against foreign conspiracies in future if no investigation was carried out (into alleged threat letter)," he said while urging the state institutions to take a stand against alleged foreign plot to protect the country's sovereignty.

Imran Khan also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being partial in foreign funding case, demanding its chief to step down immediately. Imran said he has directed the party leaders and workers to begin preparations for a long march on Islamabad to achieve "real freedom".

"A sea of people will converge on Islamabad... people have woken to reality as to how corrupt rulers were imposed on them," Imran said during the press conference. Imran Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly in earlier this month after the high political drama that saw the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly resigning from their posts after strong demands by the Opposition for completing the vote ordered by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

