Left Menu

Taiwan's Foxconn suspends operation of two factories in China due to COVID-19

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Apple's main supplier of electronic components, has suspended operations of two factories in the eastern city of Kunshan due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:26 IST
Taiwan's Foxconn suspends operation of two factories in China due to COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Apple's main supplier of electronic components, has suspended operations of two factories in the eastern city of Kunshan due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported on Monday. In April, Taiwanese company Pegatron, which assembles iPhone smartphones for Apple, suspended the operation of two factories in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

Since Wednesday, the activities of two factories were suspended as new coronavirus cases were detected at the plants, the newspaper said. The shutdown of factories will put Apple's supply chains in mainland China in a complicated situation, the newspaper noted, adding that several other Apple suppliers in the country also halted production due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The coronavirus spike in China began in early March, and since then the case rate has grown rapidly, with over 20,000 cases registered daily over the last three days. Over the last two years, the country registered an average of 30-40 cases per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022