Israel strikes Lebanon following rocket attack

Israel's military fired artillery into Lebanon after a rocket hit northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:46 IST
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Israel], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's military fired artillery into Lebanon after a rocket hit northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday. "In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern (Israel) earlier tonight, IDF Artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon," the IDF tweeted.The projectile launched from Lebanon fell overnight in an open field near a Kibbutz community in northern Israel, with no damage or injuries reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the fire. IDF spokesman Ran Kochav told Kan Reshet Bet Radio that Palestinian groups likely fired the rocket.

The incident came amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

