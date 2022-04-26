Left Menu

Japan's PM, South Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:05 IST
Japan's PM, South Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years. Local media reported that during a courtesy call at the prime minister's office, Kishida said bilateral ties must be improved, while the visiting delegation handed him a letter from Yoon.

"We have no time to spare in improving Japan-South Korea relations," the Japanese leader said, adding that "we need to resolve issues lying between Japan and South Korea including the wartime labor of Koreans, which has been a major sticking point." The delegation, for its part, said that bilateral relations are important and it hopes that both sides work together to improve them.

The delegation is here on a five-day trip to Japan through Thursday ahead of Yoon's inauguration on May 10. Kishida's attendance at Yoon's inauguration ceremony was not requested, a Japanese government source was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022