2 Pak soldiers killed in terror attack in south Waziristan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan on Tuesday, as per the military's media wing.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan on Tuesday, as per the military's media wing. During the combat, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces in the Sararogha area of the tribal district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Among the ones killed were 26-year-old Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, a resident of Bannu, and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of DI Khan, reported ARY News. Following the input received on the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched an operation in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said. (ANI)

