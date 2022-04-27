Commander of US Indo-Pacific command Admiral John Aquilino meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on April 11 where the US had supported India as a defence industry leader in the Indo-Pacific and a net provider of security in the region, said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Addressing a press conference after the dialogue, he said that the US has identified a new opportunity (India) to extend the operational reach of our military to coordinate more closely together across the expanse of the Indo-Pacific. "We all understand the challenges that we are facing. The People's Republic of China is seeking to refashion the region in the international system more broadly. In ways that serve its interest," he said.

"So we have identified a new opportunity to extend the operational reach of our military to coordinate more closely together across the expanse of the Indo-Pacific. We walked on the Indian Navy's decision to join the combined maritime forces in Moraine Bahrain and we have also committed to more high-end exercises together," Austin added during the conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)