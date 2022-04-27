Cabinet nod to MoU with Chile for cooperation in disability sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Chile for cooperation in the disability sector. The MoU aims to encourage cooperation between India's Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Chile's government through joint initiatives in the disabilities sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Chile, an official release said.

A joint Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed earlier between the countries expressing a desire for cooperation in the disability sector, especially in the areas of information sharing, cooperation in assistive device technology, development of projects of mutual interest in the disability sector, early identification and prevention of disability and exchange of experts, academicians and other administrative staff. The MoU provides the mechanism for funding to cover expenses for the activities under it, the release said, adding that the expenses for such activities will be mutually decided by both the governments on a case to case basis subject to the availability of funds and resources.

The releases said that relations between India and Chile are warm and friendly based on a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. The year 2019-20 marked the 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Bilateral relations have strengthened over the years with the exchange of high-level visits, which include two visits of the President of Chile in 2005 and 2009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)