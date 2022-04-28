Left Menu

German Chancellor looking forward to welcome PM Modi for 6th edition of Inter-Govt Consultations: Envoy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) on May 2 in Berlin, the country's envoy to India Walter Lindner said on Thursday and added that it is imperative to strengthen the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, tackle global challenges in the world of turmoil and crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:44 IST
German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner. Image Credit: ANI
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) on May 2 in Berlin, the country's envoy to India Walter Lindner said on Thursday and added that it is imperative to strengthen the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, tackle global challenges in the world of turmoil and crisis. This meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the new German Chancellor will be the first meeting since the new German government assumed office in December 2021.

"Both leaders will meet for bilateral talks and co-chair the 6th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique format established with only very few other countries around the world, which underlines the strong and trustful bilateral ties," he said in a statement to ANI. Highlighting the importance of closer ties, he said that for Germany, India is a key strategic partner. "Together we want to lead on technology, boost trade and investment and stimulate green and sustainable development. We want to strengthen the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and tackle pressing global challenges, such as climate change, transition to renewable energy, scientific and economic cooperation, migration, mobility, health."

"In a world of turmoil and crisis, it is important to strengthen ties between friends and democratic nations, and exchange views on regional and global matters," the Ambassador added. Furthermore, Lindner said that the last of such bi-annual meetings were held in New Delhi in November 2019, just before the first COVID-19 wave hit the world.

"Last year, we celebrated 70 years of Indo-German friendship and this year, India celebrates 75 years of its independence. What better time to strengthen and intensify our relationships?" he asserted. PM Modi will be on an official visit to three European countries -Germany, Denmark and France - from May 2-4. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad in 2022.

In Berlin, Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany IGC. On his return journey on May 4, the Prime Minister will briefly stopover in Paris and meet Emmanuel Macron, President of France. India and France are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

