Karachi University blast: Phosphorous was used in bomb

The investigating agencies probing the blast near a Confucius Institute in Karachi University have said that 'Phosphorous' was used as an agent in the bomb that was detonated, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The investigating agencies probing the blast near a Confucius Institute in Karachi University have said that 'Phosphorous' was used as an agent in the bomb that was detonated, local media reported. On Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle exploded near Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching center in Karachi University - in which four people including three Chinese nationals were killed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has been resisting the Chinese investments in Balochistan, especially under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has claimed responsibility for this incident. BLA also stated that it was the first time that this was the first time they had employed a female suicide bomber.

Tuesday's terrorist attack was not a normal one, as the involvement of an educated woman proved how deep the sense of alienation had been penetrated among the Baloch people, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain said. Pakistan's mainstream and nationalist political parties on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take the incident as a "final wake-up call" and resolve the issue of missing persons at the earliest as a major confidence-building measure to end the sense of deprivation among the Baloch people, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

