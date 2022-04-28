Left Menu

EU delegation meets Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi

A delegation of the European Union led by Eamon Gilmore EU Special Representative for Human Rights and the Ambassador of the EU Ugo Astuto met with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:24 IST
EU delegation meets Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi
EU delegation meets Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi (Photo: Twitter/@naqvimukhtar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the European Union led by Eamon Gilmore EU Special Representative for Human Rights and the Ambassador of the EU Ugo Astuto met with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday in the national capital. A delegation of the European Union led by Eamon Gilmore EU Special Representative for Human Rights and the Ambassador of the EU Ugo Astuto met with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday in the national capital.

"A delegation of European Union led by H E Mr Eamon Gilmore @EamonGilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights and H E Mr Ugo Astuto @EUAmbIndia, Ambassador of the European Union to India, met me in New Delhi today," the Union Minister tweeted. In another Tweet, the Minister said: "Apprised the delegation of the effective results of welfare programmes being carried out by @narendramodi Govt for socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of the society including the Minorities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022