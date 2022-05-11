CID summons security head of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister

The Head of Security for the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other officials have been summoned to Crime Investigation Department (CID) to record statements in connection with the Monday violence. "Director in charge of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's security unit and the OIC of the Kollupitiya Police had been summoned to the CID to record statements in connection with attacks on unarmed 'MinaGoGama' and 'GotaGoGama' protesters on Monday," Daily Mirror reported.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Eight persons lost their lives during the violent clash in Negombo on Monday, according to reports.

Sri Lankan Police said the protesters had staged a demonstration, reported the Colombo Page. Several vehicles and properties of political leaders were damaged well. Sri Lanka on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others. A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order. Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out. (ANI)

