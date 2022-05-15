Pakistan: 3 children, soldiers killed in Miranshah explosion
Three children were killed in a blast in Miranshah in Pakistan's North Waziristan district, said Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), claiming that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army also lost their lives in the explosion.
Three children were killed in a blast in Miranshah in Pakistan's North Waziristan district, said Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), claiming that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army also lost their lives in the explosion. In a statement, the Pakistan military's media affairs wing identified the soldiers who lost their lives to the blast as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir belonging from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan, and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur reported the Dawn newspaper.
Further, the three children who succumbed to the blast include four-year-old Anum, eight-year-old Ahsan, and 11-year-old Ahmed Hassan. According to the statement, Pakistan intelligence agencies are probing into the matter in search of the bomber and his facilitators, reported the Dawn newspaper.
Earlier, two Army soldiers in Pakistan were killed in the South Waziristan district of Sararogha while they were indulged in shooting with the terrorists. (ANI)
