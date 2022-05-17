Pakistan: Journalists protest against arrest of fellow journalist in Khyber

Demanding the release of a fellow journalist Khadim Khan Afridi, the journalists of three press clubs in Khyber district staged a protest on Monday at the Khyber Chowk in Bara. The protestors also organized a march from the Bara Press club to the Khyber Chowk. They were accompanied by political leaders and social activists, the News International reported.

The journalists asked the government to release Khadim Khan and set up a judicial commission to investigate the incident of the arrest alleging that the intelligence agencies arrest innocent people under the pretext of terrorism. They said that the department was set up to arrest the culprits and provide justice but along with the department, the Khyber police also failed to provide security to the journalists and public in Bara.

"How many innocent tribal people have to be arrested by intelligence agencies from the merged districts in the name of fake terrorist activities," said one of the protestors, as quoted by News International. The Counter-Terrorism Department on May 13 had arrested Khadim Khan from Bara when he was on his way home from the local press club.

The protestors alleged they were denied information about the arrest of Khadim Khan, the Dawn reported. Criticizing the role of lawmakers including MNAs, MPAs and senators, the protestors demanded the authorities to apologize to the journalist community for the incident. They said that the responsible authorities did not show any solidarity with their community and if they fail to take the required actions against this incident, the journalists would continue to protest.

Earlier on Sunday also, the journalists staged a protest at Bab-i-Khyber in Jamrud announcing a complete boycott of coverage of all official events and local parliamentarians till the release of their colleague, a newspaper, The Dawn reported. (ANI)

