Pakistan: Doctor, civilian kidnapped in Mirali

Two persons including a doctor belonging to Pakistan's North Waziristan district of Mirali were kidnapped by unidentified men on Tuesday. The abducted doctor was working with the anti-polio programme in the area.

ANI | North Waziristan | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:08 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two persons including a doctor belonging to Pakistan's North Waziristan district of Mirali were kidnapped by unidentified men on Tuesday. The abducted doctor was working with the anti-polio programme in the area. A health official, affiliated with the anti-polio programme confirmed the disappearance of the abducted doctor Zeeshan, reported Dawn newspaper. He further stated that during the doctor's visit to Haiderkhel village, the abductors happened to kidnap him.

Meanwhile, in another case of kidnapping, the unidentified kidnappers abducted Razak, a civilian belonging to Mirali's Khesur Road area. Reportedly, he was forced into a vehicle before the abductors fled the scene, in the vehicle. Meanwhile, attacks were also witnessed in North Waziristan's Shera Tala, where unidentified gunmen, riding a car shot dead Shera Tala's resident Ehtesham Khan while he was on his way to Mirali town, reported Dawn newspaper. He died instantly while the attackers managed to escape the scene.

The frequent occurrences of target killings have instilled fear amongst the North Waziristan residents. However, neither the health department nor the Pakistan administration has commented on both the abduction incidents. (ANI)

