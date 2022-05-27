US officials visited Saudi Arabia to review relations, energy supplies: White House

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Saudi Arabia to review the Biden administration's engagement with the Kingdom on a range of issues, including energy supplies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein were in the region to follow up on conversations on a range of range of issues including Iran's disability destabilizing activities, ensuring stable global energy supplies and other regional issues," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. (ANI/Sputnik)

