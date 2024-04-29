Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers cruise to series win over Royals

Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings, Wenceel Perez blasted his first career home run and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Skubal (4-0) limited the Royals to one run, four hits and one walk while striking out six. Shelby Miller tossed a scoreless inning before Jason Foley escaped a jam for his ninth save.

NHL roundup: Rangers advance after sweeping Caps

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to lead the visiting New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and complete the sweep in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Rangers, who are the first team to advance to the second round this postseason. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and Mika Zibanejad collected a pair of assists for the Presidents' Trophy winners as the regular-season champs.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge, Yankees ride 7-run inning to win

Aaron Judge homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win. Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer with two outs in the first. With the game tied 4-4, Judge walked to open the sixth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2). Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Crew chief Andy Fletcher later said that interference should have been called on Judge.

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard ruled out of Game 4 vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series versus the Dallas Mavericks due to inflammation in his right knee. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank made the announcement on Leonard, who had nine points in 25 minutes during Los Angeles' 101-90 setback in Game 3 on Friday. The Clippers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Athletics-Lyles sees room for improvement after 100m Bermuda win

World champion Noah Lyles was all smiles after a wind-aided 9.96 seconds win in the men's 100 metres at the Bermuda Grand Prix on Sunday but said he had plenty to work on ahead of the United States Olympic trials. Lyles, bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m, got a slow start off the blocks but found his speed through the back half of the race to cross the finish 0.13 seconds ahead of Canadian Aaron Brown, with compatriot Pjai Austin third in 10.10.

NBA roundup: Wolves finish off sweep of Suns

Anthony Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the host Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 victory on Sunday night in their Western Conference first-round series. Edwards made seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and six assists for the third-seeded Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota won a playoff series for the first time in 20 years.

Basketball-Three-times WNBA champion Parker retires

Seven-times All-Star Candace Parker called time on her career on Sunday, stepping away from the game after becoming the first to win the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals with three different teams. The twice most valuable player Parker won the trophy with the Las Vegas Aces last year but was sidelined for much of the season after undergoing surgery on her foot.

Jags picking up options for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year options for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed the widely anticipated moves on Saturday for the pair of 2021 first-round draft picks.

Swimming-Russia's absence boosts U.S. hopes of striking Olympic gold in artistic swimming

Boosted by the absence of favourites Russia, the United States will aim for the gold medal in artistic swimming at the Paris Games after qualifying for the Olympic team event for the first time since 2008. The Americans punched their ticket to the Games following the world championships in Doha in February, at which they won two bronze medals.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics stifle Heat, take back home-court edge

Jayson Tatum posted 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the visiting Boston Celtics regained home-court advantage in this first-round playoff series, routing the Miami Heat 104-84 in Game 3 on Saturday night. Boston, the NBA's top seed, leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday in Miami.

