Left Menu

Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian financial sector

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced on Tuesday that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russia's financial sector.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 01-06-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 05:42 IST
Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian financial sector
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ottawa [Canada], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced on Tuesday that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russia's financial sector.

In a news release, the minister said the new measures would impose restrictions on 22 individuals and 4 entities, and that among the individuals and entities listed are senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members, as well as key financial institutions and banks.

Since February 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,050 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Canada's latest sanctions, like its previous ones, impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed individuals and entities. (ANI/Ximhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022