Chinese PLA holds fresh combat patrols around Taiwan

China on Wednesday announced a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, the third such exercise in the past month as tensions continue to rise in the Taiwan Strait. "The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently organized joint combat-readiness security patrol involving multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

These actions are a necessary response to the collusion activities between the US and the "Taiwan independence" forces, said the spokesperson. He pointed out that the US has been making frequent moves on the Taiwan question recently, saying one thing and doing another, openly and secretly emboldening and supporting the 'Taiwan independence' forces, which will put Taiwan in a dangerous situation and bring serious consequences to itself.

This statement comes as 30 Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's air defence identification zone or ADIZ on Monday, while US congressional delegation was on a surprise visit to Taiwan. A US delegation led by Sen Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, arrived in Taipei on Monday in an unannounced visit.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said 30 Chinese warplanes made incursions into its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, the highest daily figure in more than four months. China continues to regard the self-governance island Taiwan as its province that it threats to overtake using force.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington does not support the independence of Taiwan but will continue to strengthen relations. "We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We do not support Taiwan's independence and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Blinken said. "We'll continue to uphold our commitments under Taiwan Relations Act to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability."

Blinken also said the US will continue to expand cooperation with Taiwan on its many shared interests and values as well as "support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the international community, deepen economic ties consistent with our One China Policy." (ANI)