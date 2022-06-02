Cambodia sees increase in foreign tourists in January-April

Cambodia attracted a total of 241,485 international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 191 percent from the same period last year, said the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday. Some 131,864 or 54.6 percent of the tourists arrived in the Southeast Asian country by air during the January-April period, up 244 percent year-on-year, the report said, adding that neighboring Vietnam topped the chart of the international tourist arrivals to the kingdom, followed by Thailand and China.

Kong Sopheareak, director of the tourism ministry's statistics department, attributed the significant rise to the country's full reopening buoyed by high vaccination rates. "With our quarantine-free policy, we're confident that tourists will consider Cambodia as a key destination for their vacations and we hope to attract between 800,000 and 1 million international tourists in 2022, an expected increase from only 200,000 in 2021," he told Xinhua.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. In the pre-pandemic era, the country attracted up to 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating gross revenue of 4.92 billion U.S. dollars, according to the tourism ministry. Cambodia has fully resumed its social and economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since November last year after most of its 16 million population had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines used in Cambodia's immunization programs have been China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. According to the Ministry of Health, Cambodia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the past 26 days, and currently, only three active cases remain in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)