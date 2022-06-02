Left Menu

Cambodia sees increase in foreign tourists in January-April

Cambodia attracted a total of 241,485 international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 191 percent from the same period last year, said the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:03 IST
Cambodia sees increase in foreign tourists in January-April
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Cambodia attracted a total of 241,485 international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 191 percent from the same period last year, said the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday. Some 131,864 or 54.6 percent of the tourists arrived in the Southeast Asian country by air during the January-April period, up 244 percent year-on-year, the report said, adding that neighboring Vietnam topped the chart of the international tourist arrivals to the kingdom, followed by Thailand and China.

Kong Sopheareak, director of the tourism ministry's statistics department, attributed the significant rise to the country's full reopening buoyed by high vaccination rates. "With our quarantine-free policy, we're confident that tourists will consider Cambodia as a key destination for their vacations and we hope to attract between 800,000 and 1 million international tourists in 2022, an expected increase from only 200,000 in 2021," he told Xinhua.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. In the pre-pandemic era, the country attracted up to 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating gross revenue of 4.92 billion U.S. dollars, according to the tourism ministry. Cambodia has fully resumed its social and economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since November last year after most of its 16 million population had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines used in Cambodia's immunization programs have been China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. According to the Ministry of Health, Cambodia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the past 26 days, and currently, only three active cases remain in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022