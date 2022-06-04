Australian Prime Minister to visit Indonesia for Annual Leaders' Meeting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Indonesia for the Annual Leaders' Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Sunday. The Prime Minister will travel along with Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, Trade Minister Senator Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic, and Member for Solomon Luke Gosling OAM. They will be joined on the visit by a high-level delegation of Australian business leaders.

The Prime Minister will depart Australia on Sunday, June 5, and will return on June 7. During the Annual Leaders' Meeting, the Prime Minister and President Widodo will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate and energy, and regional and global interests.

Especially important will be both sides' ambition to unlock the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, including taking forward the Government's proposed USD 200 million climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia, stated the press release by the Australian government. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will also meet with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi to discuss the Government's commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality.

"Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, which is why I committed to visiting as soon as possible," Albanese said in the release. "Our two countries have a long history of cooperation and friendship, and my Government will work with Indonesia to deepen this. We partner together closely on issues of trade, development, education, and regional security," he added.

"During my visit, I look forward to building our ties further, including revitalizing our trade relationship and promoting climate, infrastructure, and energy cooperation," the statement added quoting the Prime Minister. Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong said that the Australian Government is serious about engagement in Southeast Asia, and this visit demonstrates the importance its places on the partnership with Indonesia.

"We share a fundamental interest in promoting a more prosperous, stable, and secure region, where sovereignty is respected. Australia's partnership with Indonesia has never been more consequential to this objective," she said. Moreover, Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell highlighted that the Albanese Government will deliver the economic expansion promised in the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Revitalising our trade and investment relationship will boost the economies of both Australia and Indonesia," he added. (ANI)

