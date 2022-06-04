Left Menu

Russia does not hinder export of Ukrainian grain: Putin

Russia does not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], June 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia does not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "As for the export of Ukrainian grain. We do not interfere with this. And there are several ways to export grain," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The first way, according to him, is that "you can export through the ports that are under the control of Ukraine, first of all in the Black Sea basin -- Odessa and nearby ports." "We didn't mine the approaches to the ports. It was Ukraine who mined it," the president stressed.

Russia will not launch any attacks from the sea while Ukraine is demining ports, Putin said. "We will not take advantage of the demining situation in order to launch, so to speak, attacks from the sea. I have already said this," Putin said.

Russia is ready to ensure the peaceful transportation of grain and the safe entry of ships to the Azov and Black Seas, he said. "No conditions. Please, we will ensure peaceful passage, guarantee the safety of approaches to these ports, ensure the entry of foreign ships and their movement in the Azov and Black Seas in any direction," he said.

If Ukraine clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems, Putin said. "It was not us who mined the approach to the port. Ukraine mined it. I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear mines, and please let ships with grain leave the ports. We guarantee a peaceful passage without any problems. But no problems, please. They must clear mines and take ships from the floor of the Black Sea there, which were sunk in order to make it difficult to approach these ports in southern Ukraine," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

