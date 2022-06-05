Bollywood community pays tribute to former UAE President at IIFA 2022

Bollywood community paid a tribute to former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) on Saturday. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, was present on the occasion.

The IIFA 2022 was postponed in the wake of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise last month. Earlier it was scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from May 18 to May 22.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to UAE in May had offered condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE. India also observed a day of national mourning to pay respects to the departed President.

UAE President, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on May 13. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow.

"My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen," PM Modi said in a tweet. This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, some of the biggest stars from Bollywood like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey have walked the red carpet and have entertained the audience.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)