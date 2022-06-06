Pakistan registers 59 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Pakistan on Sunday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate at 0.41 per cent in the last 24-hours. The ministry of health on Monday said that the total tally of COVID-19 cases was 1,530,764, reported Xinhua.

A total of 30,379 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, according to the ministry's statistics. Currently, there are 61 active cases who are in critical condition in the country, reported Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health of Pakistan reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. on May 9. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had said in a statement.

"NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries," the health body had tweeted. In view of this, NIH advised people to take preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it. "We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately," it added.

Director General Health Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar said that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 was detected in a traveller who had returned from Qatar. The WHO (World Health Organisation) designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021, while the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karachi was reported on December 13.

Since then, the Ministry of NHSRC (National Health Systems Resource Centre), NCOC, NIH (National Institute of Health) and the provincial health departments have remained vigilant to detect the variant in Pakistan," read an official statement. (ANI)

