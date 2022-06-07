Taliban extends bidding period for large-scale metal mines

The Taliban on Tuesday extended the bidding period for the extraction of two large-scale metal mines in western provinces - Herat and Ghor. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Directorate of Large-Scale Mines Management has announced the tenders for two iron, lead and zinc mines in the Ghorian district of the Herat province and the Shahrak district in the neighbouring Ghor province, reported Xinhua.

The tenders for the mine projects were announced on April 21 by the ministry, and as per the instruction of the minister of mines and petroleum the "tender has been extended until June 25," according to the source. Interested companies can get the bidding documents from the ministry's website or visit the Directorate of Large-Scale Mines Management, reported Xinhua.

They can submit the bidding documents to the Directorate of Large-Scale Mines Management till June 25, according to the source. The economic situation in Afghanistan has been worsening with higher unemployment and rising poverty since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August. (ANI)

