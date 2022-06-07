Left Menu

China reiterates concern over AUKUS-related nuclear material transfer

China on Monday reiterated concerns over the nuclear weapon material transfer involved in AUKUS, saying the issue should be addressed under the international non-proliferation regime.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:22 IST
China reiterates concern over AUKUS-related nuclear material transfer
Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations (Photo Credit: Permanent Mission of China in Vienna's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], June 7 (ANI/Xinhua): China on Monday reiterated concerns over the nuclear weapon material transfer involved in AUKUS, saying the issue should be addressed under the international non-proliferation regime. Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks after a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

The meeting decided by consensus to set up a formal agenda item on "Transfer of nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects under the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)" at China's proposal, Wang said. The Chinese envoy noted it is the third time that the IAEA board meeting has incorporated the AUKUS issue into its agenda, reflecting the international community's serious concerns over the trilateral deal.

In September 2021, the United States, Britain and Australia announced the establishment of AUKUS, under which the United States and Britain will assist Australia in its acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. Wang called on the three countries to heed the call of the international community, fulfill their legal obligations on non-proliferation, and immediately and comprehensively report to the IAEA all relevant information about the nuclear weapon material transfer under AUKUS.

Wang expressed hope that the IAEA board meeting would continue to focus on core issues of AUKUS and seek solutions to safeguard the NPT and the international non-proliferation regime. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022