3 killed, 10 injured in truck-bus collision in Pakistan's Punjab

At least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's Punjab province, the country's state media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's Punjab province, the country's state media reported on Thursday. According to the reports, the accident took place in Kartarpur town of Narowal district due to an overspeeding truck, according to Xinhua news agency.

The victims have been shifted to a local hospital, rescue workers told local media. Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.

On June 8, at least 22 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van plunged 100 feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah in Balochistan. The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the ill-fated van, with approximately 23 people on board, had left Loralai for Zhob, reported Dawn.

"The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident," said the district's deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

