Bangladesh: Fire on two bogies of Sylhet-bound Parabot Express

At least two compartments of Sylhet-bound Parabat Express were completely burnt after a large fire ripped through the train in Bangladesh's Sylhet region on Saturday, according to media reports.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:00 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
At least two compartments of Sylhet-bound Parabat Express were completely burnt after a large fire ripped through the train in Bangladesh's Sylhet region on Saturday, according to media reports. However, there were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

Quoting Farid Ahmed, an official of Sylhet's Sreemangal Railway Station, Xinhua News Agency reported that train communication on Dhaka-Sylhet route remained suspended for hours as the fire broke out on the train. According to the official, the fire erupted at the Sylhet-bound "Parabat Express" train at around 12:45 pm (local time) today.

The blaze, which had reportedly started from the power car of the train, was brought under control after one and half hours. At least two compartments of the train were completely burnt in the fire, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

