Indian stakes high in resolution of repatriation of displaced persons from Myanmar

As the only country that shares a long border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has "high stakes in the resolution of the issue of repatriation of the displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar". R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, speaking at the informal briefing on Myanmar reiterated that India has been consistently advocating practical, pragmatic and enduring solutions to the issue.

"Towards this end, our support has been for the people on the ground at both Cox's Bazar and Rakhine state," he said. Sharing his views on Bangladesh's efforts in the repatriation of the displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, he said, "We commend Bangladesh for hosting million displaced persons in its territory. We believe that it is important for the international community to recognize and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to face and the efforts it has undertaken to ensure the well-being of the displaced persons."

Madhu Sudan urged the international community to enhance its support financially and otherwise towards the efforts of the Government of Bangladesh and also assist in ensuring that issues related to radicalization in the camps and other security challenges are addressed in an expeditious manner. "A collaborative and consensus-based approach is key to arriving at meaningful and practical outcomes. We must work to address the challenges that the concerned stakeholders continue to face so that this humanitarian problem is resolved in a timely manner," said the Indian diplomat.

Talking about the influx of thousands of people from Myanmar across Indian borders, he said, "Any instability in Myanmar impacts India directly. The worsening humanitarian situation and incidence of violence have led to the influx of thousands of people from Myanmar across our borders. Women and children are the worst affected by the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. Restoration of peace, security and stability is, therefore, most important to us." Madhu Sudan further stressed that India has been a long-standing friend of the people of Myanmar, "We have continued our developmental, humanitarian assistance including in Rakhine state. Recently, we provided over 10,000 tonnes of food grains to Myanmar and granted assistance to alleviate the food shortage situation in the country. We have also given vaccines to Myanmar to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," said the Indian envoy.

Highlighting the UN's effort in Myanmar, he said, "We express our support to UN to maintain its operational strength in the humanitarian sphere and continue humanitarian assistance keeping in mind the guiding principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence." He further stated that as Myanmar's democratic neighbour, India has been invested in strengthening the democratic process in the country since 2011.

"We have worked with several stakeholders in Myanmar in developing capacities in democratic systems and practises including in the areas of constitutionalism and federalism. We are renewing these efforts with the objective of Myanmar emerging as a stable, democratic, federal union," said Sudan. The Indian diplomat further said that the well-being of the people of Myanmar remains India's utmost priority and is the code of all Indian efforts.

"We have emphasized India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest, release of detainees and prisoners, complete cessation of all violence and resolution of issues through mutual dialogue among all stakeholders, he added. He further underlined that peaceful dialogue and reconciliation involving all stakeholders is the only way forward.

"We have concerns over violence perpetrated by any sides, peaceful dialogue and reconciliation involving all stakeholders is the only way forward. We have also reaffirmed our strong and consistent support to the ASEAN initiative and hope that the progress would be made in a pragmatic and constructive manner based on the five-point consensus," said Sudan. The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. (ANI)

