Left Menu

China reports 60 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

China reported 60 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and 42 in Beijing, and three in Shanghai in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:11 IST
China reports 60 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 60 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and 42 in Beijing, and three in Shanghai in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday. Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases. While Beijing reported 42 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the municipal health commission.

As of Monday, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

China's much-publicized "Zero-Covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022