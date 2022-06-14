Left Menu

Vietnam reports 856 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 856 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 239 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:32 IST
Vietnam reports 856 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 856 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 239 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 151 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the central city of Da Nang with 64 and the northern Phu Tho province with 56. The infections brought the total tally to 10,733,285 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,568,888 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 224 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 201.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity.

As of Tuesday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022