We remain focused on Ukraine's needs, says Austin

The United States and its allies are focused on supplying Ukraine with military equipment that the country's leadership in Kiev believes to be most needed, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:54 IST
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], June 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and its allies are focused on supplying Ukraine with military equipment that the country's leadership in Kiev believes to be most needed, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"We remain focused on Ukraine's needs and we understand what those needs are ... They've identified those needs currently to be long-range fire capability, armor and some mid-range anti-aircraft capability, and also howitzers," Austin said during a press briefing. "We really are focused on what the leadership believes that its current needs are in this fight, and I think the international community has done a pretty good job of providing that capability."

The US on Wednesday announced a USD 1 billion defense assistance package for Ukraine that includes long-range rocket munitions, anti-ship missiles, and howitzers among other equipment, according to Austin. (ANI/Sputnik)

