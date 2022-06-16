Left Menu

Moroccan king tests positive for COVID-19

ANI | Rabat | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:22 IST
Moroccan King Mohammed VI (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Rabat [Morocco], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Moroccan King Mohammed VI has tested positive for COVID-19, official news agency MAP reported Thursday.

King Mohammed VI, has developed no symptoms of COVID-19, Lahcen Belyamani, the king's personal physician, was quoted by MAP as saying in a statement.

The doctor has prescribed the king a few days of rest, MAP said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

