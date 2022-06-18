Left Menu

British oil giant BP shows desire to remain Russia's Rosneft shareholder: CEO Sechin

UK oil and gas company, BP, announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay despite the crisis without real losses, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.

ANI | St Petersburg | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:58 IST
British oil giant BP shows desire to remain Russia's Rosneft shareholder: CEO Sechin
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

St Petersburg [Russia], June 18 (ANI/Sputnik): UK oil and gas company, BP, announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay despite the crisis without real losses, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday. "Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses. "All these actions rather speak of a desire to remain an active participant in Rosneft... We see similar actions from some other Western majors," Sechin emphasized.

The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from June 15 to 18. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022