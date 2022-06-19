Left Menu

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday (local time) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:33 IST
US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday (local time) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a National Security Council spokesperson. He is the latest member of the Biden administration to have been infected with the coronavirus.

"He is asymptomatic, and he has not been in close contact with the President," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson, reported CNN. Sullivan met Friday with Aissata Tall Sall, the foreign minister of Senegal, at the White House to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food security, according to a statement from the NSC. He also met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Luxembourg.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases and over 1 million related deaths in total. (ANI)

