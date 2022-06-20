Left Menu

Gustavo Petro wins Colombia's presidency

Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia on Sunday after defeating independent candidate Rodolfo Hernandez in the second round of elections in a very close race, the state-run National Civil Registry reported.

ANI | Bogota | Updated: 20-06-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 11:58 IST
Gustavo Petro wins Colombia's presidency
Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro (Photo Credit: Petro's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia on Sunday after defeating independent candidate Rodolfo Hernandez in the second round of elections in a very close race, the state-run National Civil Registry reported. With 99.99 per cent of polling stations having reported, Petro, candidate of the leftist Historic Pact for Colombia coalition, obtained 11,280,694 votes, or 50.44 per cent, while Hernandez gained 10,579,803 votes, or 47.31 per cent.

The president-elect said on Twitter that this is a day of "celebration." "Let's celebrate the first popular victory," Petro wrote. "This victory is for God, and for the people, and its history. Today is the day of the streets and squares."

President Ivan Duque tweeted that he had contacted Petro to congratulate him.Petro, 62, is a senator and former mayor of the capital Bogota. He will take office as president on Aug. 7. Electoral officials had previously said that the voting process was progressing normally during the voting day, but it was later reported that one soldier and one electoral witness have been killed.Defense Minister Diego Molano said that one soldier was killed in an attack by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

He also said that the killing of an electoral volunteer in Guapi, Cauca department, was under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022