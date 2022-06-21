Foreign funding case: Pakistan election body reserves verdict in Imran Khan's party

Pakistan election body on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf party. The case is pending since November 14, 2014, and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there were financial irregularities in the funding of the party from Pakistan and abroad.

During today's hearing, petitioner Babar's financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, pointed out that it was an "established fact" that money was received from Britain. He also highlighted that no one was aware of the origins of the money received from Canada, Dawn newspaper reported. "Funds were received from Wootton Cricket Limited for which the registration number has been provided. Another USD 49,000 dollars were received from another company in the United Arab Emirates," he said, adding that the PTI did not deny receiving these funds.

The financial expert also highlighted that the donor lists were missing several details. "The PTI received funds from 13 countries There is no record of the Rs20 million received at the PTI chairman's office," he said. Speaking to reporters outside the ECP, Babar hailed the fact that the verdict in the case had finally been reserved.

"The objective of this from day one was to make PTI a role model... that is why we fought this case. I did not have any personal (grudge) or ego (issue," he said, according to Dawn newspaper. On January 4 this year, the ECP's scrutiny committee submitted its report on the PTI's foreign funding case after 95 hearings. The ECP's committee was formed in March 2018. (ANI)

