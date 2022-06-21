Left Menu

Foreign funding case: Pakistan election body reserves verdict in Imran Khan's party

Pakistan election body on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf party.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:51 IST
Foreign funding case: Pakistan election body reserves verdict in Imran Khan's party
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan election body on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf party. The case is pending since November 14, 2014, and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there were financial irregularities in the funding of the party from Pakistan and abroad.

During today's hearing, petitioner Babar's financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, pointed out that it was an "established fact" that money was received from Britain. He also highlighted that no one was aware of the origins of the money received from Canada, Dawn newspaper reported. "Funds were received from Wootton Cricket Limited for which the registration number has been provided. Another USD 49,000 dollars were received from another company in the United Arab Emirates," he said, adding that the PTI did not deny receiving these funds.

The financial expert also highlighted that the donor lists were missing several details. "The PTI received funds from 13 countries There is no record of the Rs20 million received at the PTI chairman's office," he said. Speaking to reporters outside the ECP, Babar hailed the fact that the verdict in the case had finally been reserved.

"The objective of this from day one was to make PTI a role model... that is why we fought this case. I did not have any personal (grudge) or ego (issue," he said, according to Dawn newspaper. On January 4 this year, the ECP's scrutiny committee submitted its report on the PTI's foreign funding case after 95 hearings. The ECP's committee was formed in March 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022