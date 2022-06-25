Left Menu

Vietnam reports 657 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 657 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 4 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 36 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 169 new cases recorded on Saturday, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 53 and the northern Phu Tho province with 45. The infections brought the total tally to 10,742,891 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, 9,642,514 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 per cent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 229.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 204.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

