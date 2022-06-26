Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.77 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,770,537 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:58 IST
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.77 million: Africa CDC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,770,537 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,994.

Some 11,207,766 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Africa CDC data. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,991,944, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,202,461 cases as of Sunday evening, it was noted. In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022