1 dead, several injured after building collapses in Lebanon
An infant died and several other people were injured on Sunday after a three-storey building collapsed in the Qibbeh district of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The cause of the building's collapse remains unknown and rescuers have been sent to the scene to save and evacuate the injured, according to NNA.
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has asked local hospitals to treat the wounded in a timely manner. (ANI/Xinhua)
