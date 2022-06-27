Left Menu

1 dead, several injured after building collapses in Lebanon

An infant died and several other people were injured on Sunday after a three-storey building collapsed in the Qibbeh district of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 27-06-2022 05:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 05:14 IST
1 dead, several injured after building collapses in Lebanon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): An infant died and several other people were injured on Sunday after a three-storey building collapsed in the Qibbeh district of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The cause of the building's collapse remains unknown and rescuers have been sent to the scene to save and evacuate the injured, according to NNA.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has asked local hospitals to treat the wounded in a timely manner. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022