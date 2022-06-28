2 Thai deputy Prime Ministers test positive for COVID-19

Bangkok [Thailand], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's two deputy prime ministers, Anutin Charnvirakul and Jurin Laksanavisit, have tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported Tuesday. Anutin, who is also the country's public health minister, and Jurin, who is also the commerce minister, were both confirmed as being infected days after they returned from abroad.

Anutin returned to Thailand on Sunday after attending the 50th meeting of the UNAIDS Program Coordinating Board in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 21 to June 24, while Jurin returned from a trip to Britain during June 18 and June 23, according to local media reports. Both were recommended for a one-week isolation, according to local media.

On Tuesday, Thailand reported 1,761 new confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, said the country's Ministry of Public Health. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)