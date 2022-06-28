Pakistan: Minor boy from Hindu community abducted in Sindh

Left Menu

A minor boy of the Hindu community was kidnapped from outside his residence in Pakistan's Sindh province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A minor boy of the Hindu community was kidnapped from outside his residence in Pakistan's Sindh province. The boy was abducted on Monday morning by unidentified men from Ranipur town, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The incident took place when the boy was playing with his two neighbourhood friends in front of his house, the newspaper said citing police and family members. According to the report, two suspects riding a motorcycle appeared in the lane and kidnapped him. "Initially, the abductors tried to kidnap two children, but one managed to escape, so they fled the scene with Aadesh in front of the area people," Sawan Raj, maternal uncle of the child, told The Express Tribune.

The boy's uncle said that local people tried to chase the suspects but they managed to escape. Hero Mal, the minor's father, said that they belong to the lower middle class and cannot afford to pay ransom to recover his son. "We have not received any call from the kidnappers yet, but such incidents frequently happen with the intention of collecting ransom," he said.

Following the abduction, the members of the Hindu community demonstrated in front of the police station. They also demanded the boy's recovery and strict security in the area to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. "Some time ago, a child belonging to the Hindu community was kidnapped from Babarloi Town of Khairpur Mir on World Children's Day. He was later sexually assaulted and murdered," Zameer Solangi, a local activist.

Activists say human rights in Pakistan records have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country. In Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have become even more rampant.

Forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, always under duress, has become an increasingly common phenomenon in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

