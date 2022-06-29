Left Menu

108 illegal migrants rescued, 5 bodies found off Tunisian coast

Tunisia's Maritime Guard rescued 108 illegal migrants and recovered five bodies off the country's coast, Tunisia's National Guard said on Wednesday.

ANI | Tunis | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:43 IST
108 illegal migrants rescued, 5 bodies found off Tunisian coast
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia's Maritime Guard rescued 108 illegal migrants and recovered five bodies off the country's coast, Tunisia's National Guard said on Wednesday. "The rescue operation took place late Tuesday off the country's central-eastern coast," National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement.

The rescued migrants, who were sailing to the Italian coasts, included 104 African migrants, the statement added. More than 2,000 Tunisian illegal migrants have managed to reach the Italian coasts in the first five months of this year, according to the latest figures released by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.

Thousands of illegal migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean annually as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022